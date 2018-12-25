Linn and Benton county birders interested in joining the annual Oregon Christmas Bird Count are invited to join the Airlie area count, which takes place Jan. 5 near Albany.
Sponsored by the Oregon Birding Association, the annual bird counts take place throughout the state from mid-December through mid-January. The idea is to get a count of as many birds in the area as possible to help biologists track populations over the years.
The Airlie count includes the E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area, Luckiamute State Natural Area, Helmick State Park and most of the city of Albany. It also extends to parts of the Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge, McDonald-Dunn Forest and the Lewisburg area.
Newcomers as well as experienced birders are welcome and are asked to contact Paul Adamus at adamus7@comcast.net or Joel Geier at joel.geier@peak.org for signup information.
No fee is required to participate. Participants are reminded to ask permission before doing counts on private property and to stay a respectful distance from the wildlife, keeping noises and movement to a minimum.
According to the Audubon Society, Christmas bird counts began on Christmas Day in 1900. Ornithologist Frank M. Chapman, an early officer in the organization, proposed a "Christmas Bird Census" that would count birds during the holidays rather than hunt them, as had been a traditional practice.
Now, birders interesting in participating in a count somewhere in the nation can sign up starting each November and join in through the Audubon website. Audubon and other organizations use data collected in the count to assess the health of bird populations and to help guide conservation action.
For information and other count dates and times, see the Audubon Society's Christmas Bird Count map link at www.audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.