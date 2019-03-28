Four legislators from the mid-valley will co-host a town hall at 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Russell Tripp Performance Center at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany.

On hand will be Reps. Shelly Boshart Davis (Distict 15), Mike Nearman (District 23) and Marty Wilde (District 11), and Sen. Sara Gelser (District 8). They will be fielding questions from the public and giving a legislative update.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments