Biden nominates longtime Oregon tribal leader as National Parks Service Director

Sams said he was already starting to think about other opportunities outside tribal government prior to his appointment to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. Sams is the only enrolled tribal member on the power council and only the second Native American in the council’s 30-year-history.

Sams' appointment was endorsed by Sen. Ron Wyden, Sen. Jeff Merkley and Brown. Biden had not yet taken office in January when Brown suggested Sams for the National Park Service position.

“During your administration, I envision students — both young and old, tribal and nontribal alike — visiting Yellowstone, Arches, Mesa Verde or Oregon’s Crater Lake, and hearing the stories of our past and present, including the important stories of the tribal peoples who have inhabited these special places,” she wrote to the president. “Chuck is a consummate storyteller, and has the skill set and passion to inspire the dedicated staff of the NPS to tell those stories, and to find new and innovative ways to make our parks accessible to all Americans, while conserving and preserving those lands.”

Sams’ last day in tribal government was March 12. His work was hailed by tribal leaders.

“I can’t thank Chuck enough for his service to the Tribe,” Kat Brigham, chair of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation board, said in a statement. “We are sad to see him go."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0