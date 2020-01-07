A bicyclist was injured Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in the 4000 block of Pacific Boulevard in southwest Albany.
Albany police and fire personnel responded to the crash at around 4:32 a.m.
According to an Albany Police Department news release, officers arrived at the scene and determined that the incident was a hit-and-run crash, as the involved vehicle had left prior to police and fire arrival. The bicyclist, a 43-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening but serious injuries.
No names are being released, as the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact Officer Brian Corbett at 541-917-7680 or via email at brian.corbett@cityofalbany.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.