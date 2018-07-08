NOTE: The following article originally ran in the Wednesday, Nov. 14, 1984, edition of the A…

NOTE: The following story originally ran in the Wednesday, Nov. 28, 1984, edition of the Alb…

• "Binge-read" the entire story at www.democratherald.com or www.gazettetimes.com.

• Gallery: 'New life after the Bhagwan' (2001)

RAJNEESHPURAM TIMELINE

July 1981: The sect that follows the teachings of Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh buys the ranch for $5.75 million.

August 1981: Under the direction of Rajneesh and his top aide, Ma Anand Sheela, more than 400 foreign Rajneeshees apply for citizenship based on sham marriages with Americans.

October 1981: The U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service launches a fraud investigation.

May 18, 1982: Rajneeshees incorporate their own city, Rajneeshpuram, on 2,013 acres of Rancho Rajneesh.

January 1984: Sheela, fearing law enforcement agents and dissident Rajneeshees, begins bugging the ranch. Two months later, the Rajneeshee security force buys 47 assault rifles.

Sept. 12, 1984: Rajneeshees sprinkle lab-cultured salmonella germs on salad bars in four restaurants in The Dalles, sickening an estimated 750 people.

January 1985: Sheela gathers a group of zealots and allegedly draws them into a plot to kill then U.S. Attorney Charles H. Turner and then-Oregon Attorney General Dave Frohnmayer.

Oct. 23-25, 1985: A federal grand jury secretly indicts Rajneesh and seven others on 35 counts of immigration fraud.

Oct. 27, 1985: Rajneesh flees the ranch in a chartered jet. He is arrested in Charlotte, N.C. West German police arrest Sheela the next day.

Nov. 14, 1985: Rajneesh pleads guilty to two immigration felonies, pays $400,000 in fines and costs, and leaves for India.

Dec. 13, 1989: Sheela is released from federal prison and deported to Germany.

Jan. 19, 1990: Rajneesh, who had changed his name to Osho, dies in Pune (formerly Poona), India.

Originally compiled by Graham Kislingbury, 2001