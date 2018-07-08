NOTE: This is the first installment in a three-part series to be published each Sunday over the next two weeks. However, you may "binge-read" the entire story online.
Prologue
It starts with property, some 64,000 acres of Eastern Oregon terrain.
The Muddy Ranch — or the Big Muddy Ranch, as it’s often called now — came to be in the late 1800s via two merchants, Henry Hahn and Leo Fried, partnered as the Prineville Land and Livestock Co. It was once a prosperous concern, with up to 800 herds of cattle and 12,000 head of sheep. But it had foundered by the mid-20th century and staggered to market, where it lingered for a time, courting and shedding suitors.
Then, a buyer, in 1981: the curiously named Chidvilas Rajneesh Meditation Center, a New Jersey-based nonprofit established by the late Marc Harris Silverman and his wife, the Indian-born Sheela Patel. Despite its vague moniker, its purpose was to extol the teachings of Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh in the United States.
The Bhagwan’s ideas found purchase in the Western world — not so much in his homeland, where the former Chandra Mohan Jain (“Rajneesh” was a childhood nickname) was a notoriously brilliant, rebellious provocateur. He taught at two universities. Both asked him to leave. A corrupting force, they called him.
His philosophies were derided as self-serving patchworks, salient scraps from multiple hemispheres. He in turn lambasted his peers' rigid traditionalism. A captivating orator, he commanded attention for hours. Long, calibrated silences, hands to lips as if deep in thought. Then suddenly, pronouncements would come, soft as air but firm with conviction, often with remarkable comic timing.
He endorsed sexual liberation, earning him the “sex guru” title, and science over belief. He preached of the “new man” and the “materialist spiritualist,” suggesting that religion’s embrace of poverty sparked similar diminishment within. Wealth, he believed, wasn’t a sin. An aspiration, maybe. As a result, his Rajneesh movement attracted self-styled radicals, academics, scientists, professionals, restless seekers across the world. They flocked by the thousands to his ashram in Pune (formerly Poona), India, seeking their truth.
Devout Rajneeshees themselves, the Silvermans had adopted other names. Until succumbing to Hodgkin’s disease in 1980, Marc answered to Prem Chinmaya. His wife, who had known the Bhagwan half her life, became Ma Anand Sheela. By 1981, she was his personal secretary and most trusted adviser. It was she who spearheaded the movement’s foray to the United States. It was she who led the team that brokered the Oregon deal: $5.75 million to transform dead space into Rancho Rajneesh, upon which was built Rajneeshpuram, a proposed agrarian paradise.
Albany resident Rob Blickensderfer watched its development from a comfortable distance. Every year he kayaked the John Day River as it cut along the emerging community. He noted the large fence that lined the riverbank’s edge. It was impressive, easily 12 feet high, crowned by woven wire. “You can’t get over it without killing yourself,” he cracked. From the water he saw its buildings and vistas, its red-clad bustle sprawling toward the distance.
For years this marked the closest he’d come. He didn't meet an actual Rajneeshee for a very long time. By then the commune-city was no more, its denizens scattered worldwide. Ma Anand Sheela had gone into exile. The Bhagwan was almost 20 years dead. What happened had happened, and enough generations had passed to bury the memory.
The people of (and in) the path
“This is the meaning of a commune:
We pool our consciousness into one space
and then each affects the other.”
— Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, “Sufis: The People of the Path, Vol. II”
The Rajneeshpuram story is textbook Oregon: cultures warring for identity and preservation, in a conflict disguised as a land-use issue. It’s also very much a metaphor for its era, the 1980s, when ambition was simultaneously venerated and vilified. If it clashed with expectations, things could turn nasty.
Instead of Wall Street, however, this fracas exploded on a more expansive battlefield when it became apparent that the ranch and the nearby town of Antelope had separate understandings of the word “commune.” Ma Anand Sheela presented the Rajneeshees as simple farmers but harbored larger plans, as evidenced by caravans of building materials and manufactured homes, more than any “farm” required.
And who were all these people? They were everywhere, these disciples, or “sannyasins,” clad in aggressive crimsons. How many residents did a farm commune need?
Antelope itself held a modest population of about 40. Conversely, there were hundreds of Rajneeshees, and more were coming. Some looked to buy property in town. Some hoped to become involved in civic affairs. They were taxpayers, after all; shouldn’t they have voices too? Still others hawked literature, often to the horror of locals, mostly ranchers, who had no truck with Indian gurus and found a lot of their concepts odious — pornographic, even. Rajneeshees may have imagined themselves proactive citizens. To Antelopians, however, they were an invasion of sex-mad heteroclites.
This was no commune, they felt, but the beginning of a city — one with a massive appetite.
Digging deeper
Les Zaitz knew few equals at a journalist. At retirement, though, he stinks. He allegedly called it quits in 2016 after a 40-year career, but bedevils the powerful still, this time as editor/publisher of the Malheur Enterprise.
In early April, his three-man weekly won the Investigative Reporters and Editors FOI award for holding the state Psychiatric Security Review Board accountable after it released from the Oregon State Hospital a patient deemed dangerous by health experts. When that man, Anthony Montwheeler, killed two people and injured another in separate incidents only weeks later, the board tried to quash the paper's requests for files, issuing threats instead and ignoring an order from the state attorney general.
Bad idea. Zaitz cranked up the public heat. Eventually, Gov. Kate Brown got involved, and the Enterprise got its story.
Zaitz began his career at the Oregonian in 1976. Within a half-decade, he’d covered such milestones at the Mount St. Helens eruption. When the Portland paper’s longtime competitor, the Oregon Journal, finally dissolved in 1982, greater powers merged the staffs, and Zaitz joined ex-rival Jim Long in an investigative team under assistant Oregonian managing editor Dick Thomas. Together they roared through gambling scandals, bank imbroglios — anything that fell in their crosshairs.
In the spring of 1984, they trained their focus on the Rajneeshees.
“We were quite busy on other investigations as that story began developing,” Zaitz recalled. “But we watched them like everyone else. As the scale of development unfolded, it became apparent that this wasn’t a commune of folks cooking bean sprouts and singing songs around the fire at night.
“We realized, too, as they became more high-profile, we didn’t know much about them. A lot of the coverage then was episodic: You’d go to the ranch for a day and do a story on these interesting people, for the most part. So, after wrapping up a couple of projects, we decided to bore in and ask questions.”
The resulting investigation, to which assistant city editor Scotta Callister also contributed, spanned 18 months and culminated in a 20-part series published in The Oregonian in 1985. According to the Columbia Journalism Review, the undertaking produced 2,300 column inches of text at a cost of $250,000, a sum that included Zaitz’s December 1984 sojourn to India, where he learned through volunteered paper trails (the authorities were most cooperative) that the Rajneesh movement had problems at home. It wasn’t just ambition that compelled them to the United States. They ran. Records revealed allegations of money smuggling, drug trafficking, sham marriages, immigration fraud and more.
“It shows the benefit of getting out of the office, so to speak,” Zaitz said. He would call this trip a career highlight, despite spending that Christmas at the Two Star Jackson Hotel in Bombay (now Mumbai) with only a small, management-provided cake to help him celebrate.
While Zaitz and Long plumbed the past, the story in real time grew weirder. The Rajneeshees had brought Antelope’s greatest nightmare to pass, using votes and money to seize control of the town and rechristen it Rajneesh, home to their corporate headquarters. The Antelope Store & Cafe, with its meat-friendly menu, became the strictly vegetarian Zorba the Buddha Restaurant. There was even a Rajneeshee police force.
Ma Anand Sheela bugged Rajneeshpuram itself to monitor law enforcement presence and weed out potential dissidents. Security personnel now carried assault rifles — some claimed for protection after the July 29, 1983 bombing of the Hotel Rajneesh in Portland, others for sheer intimidation. Schemes were hatched to affect elections. Enemies were identified for termination. Hostilities flared on all sides, and not all sides were completely without blame.
For good or ill, everyone in Oregon felt the Rajneeshee effect. Its city became a popular tourist attraction. The former desert was lush again. Wildlife and color had returned. The Rajneeshees were decades ahead of the country in terms of solar power and recycling. They had an airport, a post office and even their own ZIP code: 97741. Their buildings were sound, activities abundant. Guests could visit bookstores, a dairy, a disco, a shopping mall (where clothing racks specialized in garments of a particular color), an ice cream shop and more — all under the Bhagwan’s watchful countenance, posted everywhere, along with the occasional openly armed guard.
But you didn’t have to live in Wasco or Jefferson counties; sometimes the experience found you. Like it did with Loren Wagener of Albany’s A&A Towing, summoned down to Wasco County Road 130 early one November 1984 morning to rescue three of the Bhagwan’s damaged Rolls Royces (he'd eventually own nearly 100) from an equally valuable custom-built trailer after a delivery truck tipped over late one night. He brought the cars to his shop, where reporters and gawkers gaped at the damaged grills, awed by their chance proximity to one of America’s most notorious figures.
Even the word “Rajneesh” could hurt. When a rumor circulated through Albany that the sect owned the Takeena Lodge restaurant, manager Bob Williamson tore its usual promotion from the outside reader board and replaced it with “CONTRARY TO POPULAR BELIEF NO WE ARE NOT.” Everyone knew what he meant. (Williamson could not be located for comment; Wagener died in 2007.)
According to then-Albany Democrat-Herald editor Hasso Hering, it was suggested that the newspaper send correspondents to Rajneeshpuram. No thanks; there was enough local news to keep his staff busy. Wire coverage, he felt, was sufficient. Judging from the amount produced daily — sometimes even hourly — there was plenty to go around.
However, what he said wasn’t entirely true.
Someone from his staff did make the trip.
Not for a story. But for answers.
To a question that began some six years earlier.
In Jonestown.
918
“Please help us get out of Jonestown.”
— Note passed from Vernon Gosney to NBC’s Don Harris, Nov. 17, 1978
Vernon Gosney’s plea made its way to U.S. Rep. Leo Ryan. The congressman from California had landed in Georgetown, Guyana, three days earlier, flanked — not at his request — by a television news crew, reporters and photographers, delegates and select representatives of the group Concerned Relatives. Over the last few months, he’d become their champion, a politician with the clout to reunite them at last with family they’d feared lost for good.
Ryan sought an audience with Jim Jones, the charismatic Svengali behind the Peoples Temple, affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Before becoming a global pariah, Jones was a respected progressive thinker, integrating his flock at the height of segregation and establishing assistance programs for the poor. But beneath the altruism brewed darker tendencies. Even in the Temple’s earliest years, Jones promoted an “us vs. them” dynamic, presenting his church as the only family a patron required.
Twenty years later, it reached its fated apex. The Peoples Temple by then had crossed from Indiana to California and then off the continent completely. Jonestown was erected in its leader’s name in Guyana, east of Venezuela, in the mid-1970s. For Jones, it was a sanctuary from stateside interference and the media, which had defamed him with exposes on defectors and threats to silent dissent. Here he controlled the flow of information.
Maybe no one in Jonestown saw such headlines. America was a different story. Scrutiny had increased over Jones’ reported treatment of acolytes, his own deteriorating physical and mental health, and the unreasonable gulf he’d staked between his followers and the outside world.
Leo Ryan joined the cause through a friend, Associated Press photographer Robert Houston. Authorities had recovered the body of Houston’s son, Bob, in the rail yard where he worked. It was ruled an accident, but strangely, he had died a day after leaving the Temple. Ryan was then flooded with stories from ex-devotees and despondent families who had united as Concerned Relatives. Many of their loved ones, they insisted, were literal hostages in Jonestown, forever forbidden to leave.
Ryan called for an investigation. It went nowhere. So he decided to launch his own, resolving to visit Jonestown personally whether Jim Jones liked it or not. Sure enough, on Nov. 18, 1978, he sat in tense conference with the man himself.
On the surface, Jonestown seemed fine. Ryan’s group was treated well. But about 30 of Jones’ disciples saw the visit as their only chance for freedom. Vernon Gosney quietly requested safe passage home for himself and his companion, Monica Bagby. Others expressed similar desires to escape.
One was a man named Larry Layton. However, he had no intention of leaving. Instead, he accompanied Ryan’s entourage after the Jones meeting to the Port Kaituma airstrip, where planes awaited to return them to Georgetown. Layton boarded a six-seat Cessna with Gosney, Bagby and another defector, Dale Parker. Once inside, he produced a pistol and opened fire, wounding all three before Parker disarmed him. All survived. (Layton would spend 18 years in prison for the incident.)
Meanwhile, the larger Ryan faction, populated by escapees, Concerned Relatives members and journalists, approached a Twin Otter primed for takeoff. The congressman shook someone’s hand. NBC cameraman Bob Brown stood back, filming. Suddenly, Jonestown’s security force, the Red Brigade, pulled up in a tractor trailer. Quick shots cracked the early evening air. Brown fell wounded to the dirt, his camera at an uneven angle, its gaze locked on the trailer, mercifully fading to static in the 17-second prologue to five assassinations, including his own.
Ryan took five hits and died not far from where he stood. Also killed were San Francisco Examiner photographer Greg Robinson, Temple defector Patricia Parks and NBC correspondent Don Harris, who not 24 hours earlier had given Gosney’s note to Ryan.
Nov. 18 was Jonestown’s last day too. Jones made sure of it. They’d crossed a line. Soon new trouble would come, one they couldn’t suppress in an ambush. He summoned his followers to the pavilion for a final act they’d rehearsed but would execute now for real.
One by one, the remaining disciples approached vats filled with Flavor Aid. Valium and cyanide sweetened this particular batch. Parents dipped needle-free syringes into the punch, then sprayed it into their children’s mouths. Adults drank it from cups. The less willing were held down and “inoculated.” Jones, likely the last to go, chose a different, more dramatic end: a single gunshot to the head.
In all, 918 people — 913 at Jonestown and five at the Port Kaituma strip — perished that day. Many, like Congressman Ryan, were from the San Francisco Bay Area, where the Peoples Temple was last based.
One of 918
Sharon Kislingbury was only 22 when she died. Born in 1956, she’d grown up in Burlingame, California, graduating from Mills High School in 1974. Friends described her as caring, fair, compassionate and friendly, attributes that may have inspired her involvement with Jones’ church, which, on paper, seemed in alignment. She arrived in Guyana on March 15, 1978. Eight months later, she finally came home.
Her older brother, Graham, was living in Oregon then, working at the Cottage Grove Sentinel after graduating from the University of Oregon in 1975. What happened at Jonestown cut him deeply. Not only had he lost his sister, he knew other names on the list of the dead, as well.
He was also familiar with the Ryan family. Leo’s second-oldest daughter, Pat, was a 1971 Mills High School classmate — Graham knew her from English classes. His father, Graham Sr., and other relatives had met with Leo shortly before the ill-fated Guyana trip. Graham admired the congressman, and visited the Ryans in Burlingame to pay his respects three days after Leo's funeral.
Leo’s former wife, Margaret Mary, was at the house, he recalled. So was Kevin, the Ryans’ youngest son, who’d graduated with Sharon. Pat was expected from Los Angeles. The oldest sister, Shannon, busied herself with dough ornaments to sell at the Cow Palace’s upcoming Dickens Fair. (Sister Erin and brother Christopher had returned to their homes in Washington, D.C., and Boston.)
“They had never met anyone who was connected to the Peoples Temple,” Kislingbury said. “So we sat around and I explained who I was. Then they pulled out a bottle of wine and we drank the whole thing. We’re having a great time. Then Pat arrives and it’s like we’re having a party. ‘Graham Kislingbury, what is this going on?’”
He chuckled and summoned another memory of that evening: Shannon. When she spoke, she struck him as someone in flux. “She was talking about things she might be doing in life,” he said. “She was searching for something she wanted to do.”
Worlds collide
“What [Jim] Jones created was a prison and what Bhagwan has created is a way out of the prison of ordinary life. Just total freedom is what he is all about. Jones was trying to control people while Bhagwan is trying to give people control of themselves.”
— Shannon Ryan to the Los Angeles Times, Jan. 12, 1981
Kislingbury couldn’t believe it. Of all people. Shannon Ryan — or, rather, Ma Amrita Pritem — had converted to Rajneesh and gone to Pune. Then she joined the exodus to Oregon. Her affiliation made a tantalizing hook for the media and the Rajneeshees. Both played up the connection even as the latter adamantly denied parallels to Jonestown.
Kislingbury had left Cottage Grove for Corvallis, accepting the sports editor position at the Albany Democrat-Herald in 1981. He honored his sister Sharon’s memory by addressing church groups and high school and college classes about the dangers of cults. This news stung like a slap to the face. Leo Ryan’s daughter, in thrall to a guru.
Although troubled, he addressed his misgivings by writing her a number of letters into 1984. Shortly before Labor Day of that year, Kislingbury floated the possibility of visiting the ranch. Shannon agreed. And on Sept. 2, Graham and his wife, Nancy Anderson, made the long drive to Rajneeshpuram.
