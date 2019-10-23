Friday's edition of the monthly Best Cellar concert series features Fred Towne, with special guest Audrey Perkins, at 7:30 p.m., followed by Suz Doyle and Friends at 8:30.
The event will be held in the cellar of the First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis.
Towne and Perkins will offer original songs and some covers of older tunes. Doyle's troupe will follow with a selection of songs from the 1890s through the Roaring 20s, and more.
Admission is $2-10, attendee's choice. Children are welcome, and get in for free.
Cookies, coffee, and tea are 50 cents each.
For more information, contact mjweiss@cmug.com
