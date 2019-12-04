STOCK PIX Lebanon Fire Truck

Lebanon Fire

 David Patton,Democrat-Herald FILE

Division Chief Jason Bolen has always known a Lebanon Fire District with Bob Berry.

After 61 years as a volunteer, however, Berry is hanging up his hat, with a party from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the station, 1050 Oak St. Members of the public are invited to attend.

“He’s just a great guy,” Bolen said of Berry. “He’s been a mentor to a lot of people and done a ton of training. He’s always been there. He’s a real joy to work with.”

Berry, who no longer responds to fires but still takes part in drills and training, was given a special award during the LFD’s annual award banquet last year to commemorate his time with the department.

