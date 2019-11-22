A Berlin Wall exhibit titled “Totally East: Life in East Germany” will be on display through Dec. 8, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
The exhibit features photography by Harald Hauswald along with texts by Stefan Wolle. Local art, inspired by the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, is also on display.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, or by appointment. A closing reception will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
For more information, email ludmila.schuster@oregonstate.edu.
