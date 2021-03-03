Benton resident dies as state passes 1M COVID vaccinations

Oregon recorded 27 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 — including one in Benton County — on the same day the state passed the 1 million vaccination mark, according to the latest information from the Oregon Health Authority.
A county-by-county breakdown of the deaths was not available Wednesday afternoon, but data on the OHA website indicated one new death for Benton County.
OHA also reported 276 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the disease, including three in Benton County and four in Linn County, noting that the case counts were higher than anticipated because a significant backlog of test samples had been processed.
Benton County has now recorded a total of 2,348 cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths attributed to the disease since the start of the pandemic. Linn County has logged 3,601 cases and 57 deaths.
OSU numbers
Also Wednesday, Oregon State University reported that 41 students at its Corvallis campus had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. During the same span, Benton County recorded a total of 45 cases. It’s not clear whether all of the OSU cases were Benton County residents who contributed to the county’s total, and officials at OSU, Benton County and the Oregon Health Authority say they either don’t record or can’t access that information.
The most recent weekly total from OSU was down from 68 the week before and marked a substantial decline from the high point of 119 weekly cases reported on Feb. 10.
Vaccinations
Oregon has now administered 1,019,767 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of 1,310,175 doses received, OHA reported Wednesday. A total of 365,939 Oregonians are now fully vaccinated, according to the agency’s website.
In Benton County, 17,098 residents, or 18.1% of the population, have received at least one dose of vaccine. In Linn County, 16,883 residents, or 13.3% of the population, have gotten at least one shot.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, 140 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, nine fewer than Tuesday, according to OHA. There were 31 COVID patients in intensive care, up two from the day before.
National numbers
The United States has recorded more than 28.5 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday. The national death toll from the disease now stands at 517,380, according to CDC data.
Mid-valley outbreaks
In a weekly update released Wednesday night, OHA reported continuing outbreaks of COVID-19 among residents, staff, household members or other close contacts at three congregate care facilities in the mid-valley. Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany is associated with 13 cases, Timberhill Place Retirement and Assisted Living in Corvallis is associated with four and The Oaks at Lebanon is associated with 10 cases.
A total of 13,362 COVID-19 cases and 1,210 fatalities – more than half the state’s death toll from the disease – have been attributed to outbreaks connected with congregate care settings, according to OHA. The agency does not report deaths by specific care facilities, saying that to do so would violate patient privacy.
The number of workplace outbreaks around the mid-valley dwindled to two last week as three were declared resolved.
Outbreaks continued at National Frozen Foods in Albany, where 16 employees, members of their households or other close contacts have tested positive for COVID-19, and the Target Distribution Center in Albany, which is associated with five cases. It was the second outbreak for both facilities: Earlier flareups sickened 41 people at National Frozen Foods and 47 at the Target Distribution Center.
Meanwhile, outbreaks connected with Samaritan Albany General Hospital, the Linn County Jail and the Willamette Veterinary Hospital in Corvallis have all been moved to the inactive list.
According to OHA, 98 deaths and 18,508 cases of COVID-19 have been attributed to workplace outbreaks around the state. The agency does not identify deaths by workplace, citing privacy concerns.
Outbreaks continued among students, staff or volunteers at two K-12 schools in the mid-valley offering some level of in-person instruction. There are three cases at Sweet Home Junior High and two at Lafayette Elementary School in Albany.
Previously reported outbreaks at West Albany High School, North Albany Middle School, Centennial Elementary in Scio, Jaguar Elementary in Corvallis and Central Valley Christian School in Tangent have been declared resolved.
