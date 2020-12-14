Benton, Linn counties add a combined 45 COVID-19 cases; vaccines arrive in state

Benton and Linn counties contributed a combined 45 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as part of the state’s 1,180 new daily cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday as the first doses of a new vaccine against the virus arrived in the state.
Linn County had 34 new cases and Benton 11.
The state has now had 95,010 cases. Oregon also added six new fatalities, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,161.
Linn County has 2,099 cumulative cases of the disease, or 1,658.7 cases per 100,000 people, and 27 deaths over the course of the pandemic. Benton County has 1,080 cumulative cases, or 1,144 cases per 100,000, and eight deaths.
Oregon has had 2,242.7 cases per 100,000 residents during the pandemic.
According to OHA, Linn County’s cumulative positive test rate is 6.3%, while the positive rate of the tests recorded Sunday was 6.2%. Benton’s cumulative positive rate is 2.8% and Sunday was 5.5%. Oregon’s cumulative positive rate is 5.8% and Sunday it was 7.6%.
Outside Benton and Linn counties, the state’s new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (97), Clatsop (3), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (4), Curry (4), Deschutes (43), Douglas (5), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (11), Jackson (40), Jefferson (4), Josephine (17), Klamath (27), Lane (72), Lincoln (7), Malheur (6), Marion (190), Morrow (1), Multnomah (248), Polk (26), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (23), Union (4), Wasco (4), Washington (234) and Yamhill (38).
OHA reported the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon rose by four from Sunday to Monday, to 539. Those in intensive care unit beds dropped by four to 121.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
OHA announced that the state’s first COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived Monday.
Legacy Health is the first registered COVID-19 vaccine provider in the state to receive the vaccine, made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, OHA reports. The health system’s Holladay Park site in Portland and Meridian Park site in Tualatin each took delivery of one package of 975 doses Monday.
Expected to receive vaccine deliveries Tuesday are Oregon Health & Science University Pharmacy, Kaiser Permanente’s Airport Way Center in Portland and St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario.
The remaining 30,225 Pfizer vaccine doses from this week’s allocation of 35,100 doses for Oregon will arrive at hospitals throughout the rest of the week, with 10,725 doses going to skilled nursing facilities for vaccinations that start next week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked Oregon to choose the initial sites as a way to test the system that providers around the state are using to order the vaccine.
Most Oregon hospitals and health systems that registered as vaccine provider sites are expected to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine over the next two weeks. Follow-up shipments are anticipated on Dec. 22 and Dec. 29. In addition, a vaccine manufactured by Moderna Inc., which has not yet received FDA emergency use authorization, also is scheduled for delivery in Oregon on Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday 1,448 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 (298,266 cumulative) and 181,032 new cases (16,113,148 cumulative) of the disease in the United States.
According to the CDC, Oregon is 49th among U.S. states and territories with 31.9 average daily cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. Rhode Island is first at 117.3. Nevada (88.0) and Idaho (86.9) were both in the top 10.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.