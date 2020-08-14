Benton DA examines tensions as U.S. population shifts away from white majority

The combination of fear and ignorance creates tension, which can lead to violence, according to Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson.
That’s why, during Thursday's NAACP Corvallis/Albany Branch Zoom meeting, Haroldson discussed the care that communities should take moving forward as demographic conversion looms in the U.S. His presentation, “Revisiting Demographic Conversion: Are we Ready?” detailed the current phenomenon in which the majority of the U.S. population is shifting from white people toward a conglomeration of minorities.
Demographic conversion comes with a tension that is “born of the fear of the unknown,” Haroldson said, and that tension is currently rising. He likened the population shift to bullying or domestic violence: if the abused person finds power enough to fight back, that can lead to an uncomfortable reality for the abuser.
“As human beings, it is natural for us to be scared of things we’ve been conditioned to be scared of,” he said. Those things include implicit biases toward people of color, immigrants and the like.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, non-Hispanic white people make up around 60% of the current population. In 2018, the Bureau estimated that whites would fall below 50% as soon as 2045, becoming a plurality of the population rather than the majority.
When a country is run by a majority that suppresses the desires of its minority peers — as has been the case with white leaders throughout U.S. history — there is not much room for the minorities’ freedom, Haroldson explained. He used the language from the Declaration of Independence as an example of the impossible situation minorities have been placed in.
“It expresses an aspiration that we have still not yet realized,” he said. “You cannot pursue happiness if you do not have hope. You take away all opportunity and you crush hope, you deny that ‘unalienable’ right.”
He extended the metaphor to the modern civil rights movement by acknowledging that “Black lives matter.”
“I really struggle with the fact that people are uncomfortable with or challenged by a fact that is so self-evident,” Haroldson said. “You don’t need any more evidence, it is just known that all human beings are ‘created equal.’”
Haroldson, who is Latino, has been a witness of oppressive propaganda, hate speech and the mistreatment of people of color. He said many people have hateful attitudes instilled at young ages, while they are learning from their immediate surroundings like parents, teachers and church leaders.
There is a way to combat those latent feelings of racism and xenophobia, though.
“Every human being has implicit bias,” Haroldson said. “You don’t get rid of it. What you do is you become aware of it.”
Awareness can range from research to activism. He encouraged everyone to call out things like hate speech when they happen. Haroldson also stressed the importance of voting, running for public office or joining community organizations to spark changes that the next generation can benefit from. After all, the population is currently shifting and will continue to do so.
“Demographic conversion isn’t going to happen all at one time,” he said. “It’s already happened in many areas.”
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
