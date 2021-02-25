Benton County Sheriff's Office arrests two men in operation to catch online predators

Two men were arrested by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office after knowingly attempting to solicit sex from a 15-year-old child online, the agency announced Thursday.

Rocky Keith McCallum, 50, of Monmouth was arrested Wednesday, and Steven Jay West, 70, of Gleneden Beach was arrested Feb. 10.

McCallum was charged with first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, second-degree online sexual corruption of a child, luring a minor and attempted use of a child in display of sexually explicit conduct. West, who detectives say agreed to pay for sex with a 15-year-old, was charged with first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, second-degree online sexual corruption of a child, luring a minor and purchasing sex with a minor.

Detectives posed as minors online and posted to a “local online service” on Feb. 8. The Sheriff’s Office said a “large number of men responded to this post” and were then told the person was 15 years old.