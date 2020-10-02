Benton County placed on COVID-19 watch list

A resurgence of COVID-19 could force Benton County to institute more restrictive measures to stem the spread of the disease.
Gov. Kate Brown announced on Wednesday that both Benton and Clatsop counties had been placed on the state watch list. The list, which already included Malheur County, puts extra scrutiny on jurisdictions that have experienced rapid community spread of COVID-19.
Other counties have been placed on the watch list only to be taken off after seeing case rates improve, but some have had to return to restrictions on business operations and public gatherings that were in place during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
In July, for instance, a sharp spike in new infections prompted Brown to return Umatilla County to stay-at-home status roll back Morrow County from Phase 2 to Phase 1 of the state’s reopening framework.
Benton County Administrator Joe Kerby said he doesn’t expect that to happen here, noting that being placed on the state watch list is not a punitive step but rather a signal to take action.
“I don’t think we’re in danger of being rolled back to a previous phase, but we all need to be more vigilant as far as (preventative) measures are concerned,” he said.
Kerby stopped short of saying the county would implement new restrictions such as making limits on social gatherings mandatory, but said he would discuss the state designation with the Benton County Board of Commissioners at the group’s meeting on Tuesday.
As of Friday, Benton County had recorded 341 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths from the disease since the pandemic started.
A county is placed on the watch list when it experiences a sporadic case rate of more than 50 per 100,000 population over a two-week period and has had more than five sporadic cases in that time. Sporadic cases are those that can’t be traced to a specific source, indicating that the novel coronavirus is spreading within the community, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
“It indicates we can’t trace all our cases back to known outbreaks or previous cases,” said Charlie Fautin, deputy director for public health with the Benton County Health Department. “This is what contact tracing is all about – investigation.”
Fautin said the county came close to landing on the watch list after the Fourth of July, when public health officials saw a post-holiday surge in infections, which he attributed to people getting together to celebrate and socialize.
The same thing happened after Labor Day, Fautin said, but this time there were two consecutive weeks when the county topped the threshold with 55 cases, or 58.3 per 100,000 population, triggering the watch list designation.
While Oregon State University’s reopening “definitely had an effect,” Fautin said, it doesn’t explain all the sporadic cases because it came during the second week of the surge.
Counties remain on the watch list for a minimum of three weeks and stay there until their sporadic case rate drops below those thresholds.
The designation also triggers additional support from OHA, including increased monitoring and communication, technical assistance and resources such as epidemiological support, case investigation and help with contact tracing.
Fautin said the county was already taking steps to beef up its public health work force even before the designation was issued. Following an emergency hire several weeks ago, the county had 15 people trained to do COVID-19 case investigation. Altogether, those positions add up to a little over seven full-time spots, on top of 27 staff who are trained to do contact tracing.
On Thursday, the county began the process to hire seven more full-time case investigators.
Now, thanks to being placed on the state watch list, more help is on the way in the form of temporary staffing.
“We anticipate getting mutual aid from the state and at least one other county to assist us until the new hires are on board and working at full capacity,” Fautin said.
In the meantime, he added, if Benton County residents want to avoid the need for more restrictions, they need to be extra careful about precautionary measures such as hand-washing, mask-wearing and maintaining at least 6 feet of social distancing.
“If the numbers are going up, that means caution is going down,” Fautin said. “This has already started the conversation about what we may need to do.”
Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
