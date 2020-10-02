Benton County placed on COVID-19 watch list

A resurgence of COVID-19 could force Benton County to institute more restrictive measures to stem the spread of the disease.

Gov. Kate Brown announced on Wednesday that both Benton and Clatsop counties had been placed on the state watch list. The list, which already included Malheur County, puts extra scrutiny on jurisdictions that have experienced rapid community spread of COVID-19.

Other counties have been placed on the watch list only to be taken off after seeing case rates improve, but some have had to return to restrictions on business operations and public gatherings that were in place during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

In July, for instance, a sharp spike in new infections prompted Brown to return Umatilla County to stay-at-home status roll back Morrow County from Phase 2 to Phase 1 of the state’s reopening framework.

Benton County Administrator Joe Kerby said he doesn’t expect that to happen here, noting that being placed on the state watch list is not a punitive step but rather a signal to take action.

“I don’t think we’re in danger of being rolled back to a previous phase, but we all need to be more vigilant as far as (preventative) measures are concerned,” he said.

Kerby stopped short of saying the county would implement new restrictions such as making limits on social gatherings mandatory, but said he would discuss the state designation with the Benton County Board of Commissioners at the group’s meeting on Tuesday.

As of Friday, Benton County had recorded 341 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths from the disease since the pandemic started.