Benton County passes 1,800 coronavirus case mark, state finds second case of UK variant, adds 775 new cases total

Oregon added 775 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total to 137,600 according to the Oregon Health Authority. The state also reported a second case of the UK variant, which is believed to be more contagious.
In Benton County, 25 new cases were recorded, pushing the county total to 1,817 cases since the pandemic began. In Linn County, 15 new cases were added, bringing the county total to 3,194. In Benton County, 14 total coronavirus deaths have been reported. In Linn County, there has been 49 total coronavirus deaths reported.
Of the 13 new deaths recorded in Oregon, none of them were in the mid-valley. The death toll in the state now stands at 1,877. The ages of those who died ranged from 53 to 87. All but three people who died were confirmed to have an underlying health condition. The state is still working to confirm if there were underlying conditions in the three other deaths.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported 11,151 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered Friday, and 4,310 previously unrecorded doses were reported. Of the 492,450 doses distributed throughout Oregon, 285,914 have been administered. More than 244,000 people in Oregon have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those, more than 37,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Oregon.
In Linn County, 5,997 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, amounting to 473.9 per 10,000 people. Of those 5,997 people, 1,048 have received both doses, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
In Benton County, 6,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, amounting to 635.9 per 10,000 people. Of those 6,000 people, 898 have received both doses.
In Marion County, 26,329 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, amounting to 757.1 per 10,000 people. Of those 26,329 people, 2,592 have received both doses.
Coronavirus related hospitalizations decreased by seven on Saturday. The current total of coronavirus related hospitalizations is 310. There are currently 83 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, the state reported.
The state also reported that a case of the UK variant was discovered in Yamhill County but did not provide further information about the patient. It is the second case of the strain to be discovered in Oregon. The state has yet to determine the source of the new infection.
A mass vaccination clinic will be held at Reser Stadium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Only people listed in Oregon’s Phase 1A group from Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties are eligible. Individuals must fill out a survey and make an appointment to receive the vaccination. More information on the clinic can be found at https://democratherald.com/news/local/reser-stadium-to-host-mass-covid-19-vaccination-clinics/article_42bf5e2a-9c43-5914-974c-8aba080ba1c2.html
