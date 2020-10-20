Benton County health official warns of more potential COVID-19 growth in coming months

The potential spread of COVID-19 at family gatherings during the upcoming holidays is a concern for those in health care.
Charlie Fautin of the Benton County Health Department expressed such fears during Tuesday’s Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting.
A rise in cases was expected as the weather grew colder and people began to spend more time indoors. Oregon has seen an 18% increase in cases in recent weeks, Fautin said.
He said the cases continue to be primarily in young adults, ages 20 to 29, with the spread coming from small social groups and parties in homes. Fautin, the county’s deputy director for public health, pointed to recent cases among Albany middle- and high-school students, and those students attending parties while not wearing masks being at the center of those infections.
He said Benton County has had a “limited spillover of cases” associated with those incidents.
“But our numbers in young adults are reflective of the same patterns,” Fautin said. “Again, this gets fairly concerning when we move into holiday seasons where there are more family gatherings and high potential for older people to be at those gatherings along with young people who have been gathering and socializing with one another and then infecting older people.”
Fautin said a national pattern throughout the pandemic shows spikes in cases that are followed several weeks later by an increase in hospitalizations and then deaths of people in their upper 60s and older. He credited healthcare workers and others at long-term care facilities for their “heroic work” in protecting those they serve.
“It would be a real shame to watch that be reversed through the really understandable urge to have families get together for holidays,” Fautin said. “But there are obvious risks associated with that when the overall transmission of the population is increasing.”
Dannielle Brown of the Benton County Health Department said planning is in process for this coming weekend’s two free COVID-19 testing events, an outreach to the migrant population. Those events will be held Saturday at South Albany High School and Sunday at Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis, both from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (For more information, call Casa Latinos Unidos at 541-423-7840.)
Another point of concern is influenza, as cases of the flu have started to pop up in Oregon. Statewide vaccine rates are higher than in recent years.
Fautin said some countries in the Southern Hemisphere, which recently went through their winter months, with strong mask compliance and observed social distancing were able to keep their flu numbers at a low level.
The anticipation of a COVID-19 vaccine has health experts locally and regionally preparing. Fautin said conversations have already begun along those lines.
“We just want to be begin gathering together the people who are likely to receive vaccines, hospitals, clinics, health departments, pharmacies, as well as potential vaccinators,” he said. “Just so we’re talking to each other and we have a coalition started. Because likely when these roll out it will be on pretty short notice and we want to at least be in touch with one another and have those routes of communication open when we have to ramp up quickly.”
Fautin said the county has started to order supplies related to COVID vaccinations, expecting that supply chains could be stretched thin or completely shut down, like at the beginning of the pandemic earlier this year.
Fautin, addressing Commissioner Pat Malone’s question about some vaccines needing to be stored at sub-freezing temperatures, called that “a huge challenge.”
Fautin said research freezers would be required because there are no vaccine freezers capable of storing at low enough temperatures. Dry ice achieves those lows, but there’s a concern that there won’t be enough dry ice available because it is a byproduct of petro-chemical production, which has seen a downturn during the pandemic.
An inventory will be done locally to see what resources might be available. Fautin mentioned possibly contacting Oregon State University or technology companies in the area.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.