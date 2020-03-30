Benton County has first COVID-19 death, while Linn has second

Benton County reported its first death from COVID-19 on Monday while Linn County reported its second and both announced more new cases of the disease.
Local officials also confirmed the first cases of COVID-19 in an Oregon State University student and a Linn-Benton Community College employee.
A woman who was being treated at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis died from the disease Monday afternoon, said Charlie Fautin, interim co-director of the Benton County Health Department. The woman was in her late 80s and had underlying health conditions.
A 91-year-old man who died on Sunday became Linn County’s second COVID-19 fatality, according to a statement issued by the Oregon Health Authority. Like the earlier death, the man was a resident of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.
Altogether, Linn County has now recorded 37 cases of COVID-19, the infectious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, Linn County Health Department Director Todd Noble said on Monday afternoon.
“We have two new ones today,” Noble said.
Benton County is up to 12 cases, including one involving an Oregon State University student, Fautin said. He said the OSU student who tested positive is currently residing out of state and is being treated in isolation.
Linn-Benton Community College announced that one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The college said the employee had gone into self-quarantine at the first appearance of symptoms and had not been on campus since March 17.
LBCC spokeswoman said the employee worked at "one of our east Linn County centers" but said she couldn't be more specific for confidentiality reasons.
The totals for both counties represent an update of figures announced earlier on Monday by OHA.
OHA reported a total of 58 new cases on Monday morning, raising the state’s tally to 606 as of 8 a.m. There were also three more deaths, bringing the total to 16 Oregonians who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Besides the Lebanon man, the other most recent fatalities were a 91-year-old man in Yamhill County and an 80-year-old male in Clackamas County. All three had underlying health conditions, according to OHA.
The United States has now recorded 140,904 cases of COVID-19 and 2,405 deaths from the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday.
Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.
Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.
In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.
The most important thing Oregonians can do to slow the spread of the virus is to heed the governor’s directive to “stay home and save lives,” Fautin said.
“I think this (death) really drives it home that that is indeed what needs to happen,” he said.
“People who are feeling fine can still be infected and spread this.”
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
