Benton County has fifth death from COVID-19; Oregon sees new cases drop for second consecutive week

Oregon announced two more deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, and one of those individuals was from Benton County.

A 64-year-old man tested positive on March 26 and died on Saturday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. He had underlying medical conditions.

COVID-19 has now caused 74 deaths in Oregon, according to state data released by the Oregon Health Authority on Sunday.

There’s a glimmer of positive news once again in the state’s COVID-19 statistics, however, which could be seen as proof that social distancing measures are working here.

For the second consecutive week, the raw number of new cases of the illness in Oregon actually declined. And this has occurred as the state has ramped up testing efforts.

The Beaver state now has 1,910 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

That increased by 383 individuals, or 25 percent, in the past week. The week prior, it increased by 459 cases or 43 percent.

For the seven-day span ending April 5, cases of COVID-19 jumped by 520 and nearly doubled.

For the week ending March 29, COVID-19 cases in Oregon more than tripled to 548.

The state also announced on Sunday that it had 66 additional cases of COVID-19. None of those new cases was in Linn or Benton counties, however.

Benton County now has 27 cases and five deaths, according to state data.

Linn County has 59 cases and six deaths. All of the deaths have been from residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon.