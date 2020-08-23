Benton County distributes free face masks, hand sanitizer to residents

Benton County hosted a free mask giveaway to residents Saturday morning for support during the coronavirus pandemic.
Between 9 a.m. and noon, volunteers at nine locations from North Albany to Philomath handed out state-provided adult and child-sized masks as well as hand sanitizer to drivers, walkers or bikers.
At the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Harrison Boulevard in Corvallis, cars began lining up for masks as early as 8:30 a.m. Within the first hour, according to site coordinator and church member Janet Munsee, they served around 150 people.
“I think this is good for the community,” Musee said, “especially with the mandate for wearing masks.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the novel coronavirus primarily spreads through respiratory droplets — a spray that happens when someone coughs, sneezes, talks, etc. When droplets exit a person’s body, they can linger in the air or fall onto others, posing a risk for infection.
The CDC has also warned that many people with COVID-19 have been asymptomatic and didn’t know they were sick. So, as a precaution, face coverings have been enforced in many states across the country to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 through droplets.
All of the adult masks were KN95, which are roughly the Chinese equivalent of N95 masks. When the FDA expanded its list of acceptable respirators in March, it excluded KN95 masks “because of concerns about fraudulent products,” according to the agency’s website. While KN95 masks aren’t government-approved as medical respirators in the U.S., they’re otherwise considered to be acceptable face coverings.
“The major difference with them is that N95 masks are the only masks approved for healthcare settings,” said Benton County spokeswoman Alyssa Rash, “whereas KN95 masks are approved for non-healthcare settings or consumer settings.”
Cynthia Salgado and her 2-year-old daughter Sofia drove to the Latter-day Saints church to get a variety of masks for their family of five.
“It’s a very good thing because sometimes we don’t find these things in the store, and now we can have them for free,” Salgado said. “We need these things.”
By 10:45 a.m. at the Philomath fire station on Main Street, they’d already handed out supplies to around 70 people in cars, on foot or riding their bikes. Philomath Fire and Rescue Captain Rich Saalsaa said 12 crew members across the Philomath, Wren and Inavale locations volunteered to help out.
“Any time we get to be out with the community … we get to know them better and they get to know us better,” Saalsaa said. “Even in strange times.”
Wayne and Moira Dempsey, who live just outside of Philomath, came by after hearing about the event on social media. They said they’d been trying out a variety of masks and didn’t want to miss an opportunity to get quality KN95 ones.
“I’m really grateful that it’s happening,” Moira said.
Event coordinator Dave Busby, who is also the emergency planning manager for the Corvallis Fire Department, said it’s been worth it to get more face time with the community and support the faith-based sector, which helps indicate the needs of different neighborhoods.
“It’s the neighborhoods that are the initial support network,” he said. So, they’ve been able to provide important emergency feedback about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected residents.
At the North Albany Community Church where Busby was helping out, he said they were able to serve 70 vehicles-worth of people.
“It’s been kind of a big picture of how much of a need there still is in the community for personal protective equipment. I look forward to doing it again.”
Another supply giveaway will take place Monday through Friday during business hours at Monroe City Hall. For more information about the county-wide COVID-19 response, visit co.benton.or.us/covid19.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
