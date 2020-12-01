Benton County, Casa Latinos Unidos to host COVID-19 testing event in Monroe

A free COVID-19 testing event next week at Monroe High School is one of what Benton County hopes will be many opportunities for area residents to get tested.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12 in the parking lot at the high school, at 365 N. Fifth St.
The self-administered tests are free and no health insurance is needed. All personal information will be kept confidential, and participants will remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
A special invitation is being made to agricultural workers in the area, but the event is open to all. You don’t have to have symptoms to be tested, but masks are required.
Benton County is hosting the event along with Casa Latinos Unidos, a nonprofit organization serving Benton and Linn counties.
Preregistration is preferred, but no one will be turned away. To register, go to https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/ or call 541-766-2130.
Suzanne Hoffman, the Benton County Health Department director, told the Benton County commissioners during their Tuesday board meeting that her department continues to look to increase testing capacity with limited resources.
The Health Department is working with its partners and seeking all possibilities for more frequent testing, Hoffman said.
Commissioner Xan Augerot said she’s learned that some county residents have been told they should be tested weekly for coronavirus because people they are living with are “particularly vulnerable” to the disease.
She added that it’s been challenging to accomplish that because of the process of referrals required by many health care providers. Many people have had to travel to Eugene or other areas outside the county where free testing is available.
“If we can somehow figure out a way to subsidize one free testing event per week, I think it would be very helpful to some of those people in the community that need that level of frequent testing,” Augerot said.
Hoffman said she would take that information back to the county’s testing group.
Some areas have more resources available for those types of events than others. Hoffman said the Health Department is looking at options to increase testing volume and that she plans to bring back information that she finds to the county board.
Hoffman said the county’s communicable disease team is handling a high volume of work and working to capacity, performing well despite the volume. County officials continue to meet frequently with staff at Oregon State University to improve processes and communication and to see what lessons can be applied to the next school term.
The Benton County Health Department is part of a newly formed vaccination planning task force working with Linn and Lincoln counties plus the area’s hospital system, operated by Samaritan Health Services, Hoffman said.
The task force is using information available to look at what a vaccination plan will look like once vaccines are distributed. The more information available, the more planning that can be done, she said.
Hoffman was recently named interim director of the Health Department for a two-year term.
She praised Dannielle Brown, who served as an interim co-director of the department along with Charlie Fautin since the beginning of the year. Brown will now serve as an executive adviser.
“A big thank you to Dannielle, not only for all her leadership of the (Department Operations Center), but also just the stellar job she has done being available to me and helping me prepare to take over the group and continuing to be a very effective adviser,” Hoffman said.
