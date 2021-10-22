Bend senator named leader of Oregon Senate GOP

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Girod, Knopp and other veteran Republican lawmakers opted to vocally oppose the legislation, but not bring the Legislature to a full stop by denying the minimum 20-member quorum to do any business, as had occurred in earlier walkouts in 2019 and 2020.

Girod, whose home had burned down during the Labor Day fires in 2020, was the target of rage by bitter conservative activists who branded those who want to stay in the Capitol as "traitors." Girod and Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, confirmed they were among senators who received death threats that were reported to the Oregon State Police. No arrests were made.

Leading the Senate GOP members is Knopp's second stint as a legislative leader. He was House Majority Leader during part of his three terms representing Bend in the House from 1999 to 2005.

Knopp did not seek re-election in 2004 and was out of state politics for seven years. In 2012 he successfully challenged incumbent Sen. Chris Telfer, R-Bend.

Knopp won about 60% of the general election vote in 2012 and 2016. The rapid population increase in Deschutes County and a large turnout of Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020 led to Knopp's closest victory margin: 50.7% over Democrat Eileen Kiely.