Beavers return to OSU campus for first day of school

Students zipped up their raincoats and stepped over puddles on their way to class for the first day of school at Oregon State University on Wednesday. The largest public institution in the state is back to in-person learning after nearly 20 months of mostly online education.

“I’m glad we’re in person,” said Rebekah Bond, a fifth-year bioengineering student. “I’m glad we’re not on Zoom anymore.”

Other students said they felt the same way as Bond, and were relieved to have somewhere to go for classes rather than simply opening up a laptop. People chatted with friends through their masks, which are required for everyone on campus except when eating or drinking.

“I’m excited but nervous,” said Nafisa Nowshin, a first-year computer science student. “I haven’t met new people in a while, and there are so many new people in my classes.”

In addition to wearing face coverings, students and staff had to be vaccinated, or request an exemption, to return to in person activities on campus.

OSU spokesman Steve Clark said that, as of Wednesday morning, 95% of students who attend the Bend and Corvallis campuses have complied with the university’s vaccination program, and 93% of those students are fully vaccinated.