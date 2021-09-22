Beavers return to OSU campus for first day of school

Students zipped up their raincoats and stepped over puddles on their way to class for the first day of school at Oregon State University on Wednesday. The largest public institution in the state is back to in-person learning after nearly 20 months of mostly online education.
“I’m glad we’re in person,” said Rebekah Bond, a fifth-year bioengineering student. “I’m glad we’re not on Zoom anymore.”
Other students said they felt the same way as Bond, and were relieved to have somewhere to go for classes rather than simply opening up a laptop. People chatted with friends through their masks, which are required for everyone on campus except when eating or drinking.
“I’m excited but nervous,” said Nafisa Nowshin, a first-year computer science student. “I haven’t met new people in a while, and there are so many new people in my classes.”
In addition to wearing face coverings, students and staff had to be vaccinated, or request an exemption, to return to in person activities on campus.
OSU spokesman Steve Clark said that, as of Wednesday morning, 95% of students who attend the Bend and Corvallis campuses have complied with the university’s vaccination program, and 93% of those students are fully vaccinated.
As for OSU staff, 85% of employees have complied with the vaccination program, and 96% of those are fully vaccinated. The ever-increasing rate of vaccinated individuals can be viewed on the COVID-19 Safety & Success dashboard on the school’s website.
“Students and our faculty and staff are coming back to campus because of our vaccination program, which includes vaccination requirements, exemptions and testing for those who have chosen to not be vaccinated,” Clark said. “I know of no resignation by an employee as a result of our vaccination requirement. Students and employees have responded with amazing support of the vaccination program.”
Enrollment numbers for this fall will not be finalized until about four weeks into the term, but Clark estimates that preliminary enrollment numbers are up 1% compared to this time a year ago. This includes the number of students at the campuses in Corvallis, Bend, Portland and La Grande, as well as the undergraduate and graduate e-campus online degree programs.
“It’s a tad amount over budget, which is positive given that enrollment contributes so significantly to the financial obligations of the university,” Clark said. “That’s very positive compared to what we’re seeing over the nation.”
Around 4,600 students are living on campus this fall, which is more than double last year’s number but similar to pre-pandemic numbers. Clark said the residence halls are completely full.
The university is offering 5,000 unique course sections this term, only 1.6% of which are offered remotely. Last year, 96% of courses were offered remotely.
OSU is one of the largest employers in the mid-Willamette Valley, and students flocking back to Corvallis to engage in in-person learning will have a huge impact on the community.
“It’s a complete reversal of what occurred a year ago,” Clark said. “What it means for the community is not only the vitality that a research university provides, but students being in the community economically and participating in community events.”
Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.