Beavers edge Huskies, take over first in Pac-12 North

Oregon State long snapper Dylan Black raises Oregon State place kicker Everett Hayes into the air to celebrate Hayes' game-winning field goal over Washington.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon Stat's Jack Colletto scores the Beavers first touchdown against Washington.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor scampers untouched into the end zone for the Beavers second score against the Huskies.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor celebrates his first half touchdown with wide receiver Trevon Bradford.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State plays Washington at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.
Mark Ylen
Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould cathces a pass in front of Washington's Kyler Gordon (2).
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State defensive back Rejzohn Wright sacks Washington's Dylan Morris (9) in the fourth quarter.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Washington's Sean McGrew (5) breaks the tackle of Oregon State defensive back Alton Julian on a 39-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Washington's Mishael Powell (23) defends Oregon State wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison on a fourth quarter pass play.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo.defensive back Jaydon Grant along with defensive back Rejzohn Wright bring down Washington's Terrell Bynum (1).
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Washington's Troy Fautanu tackles Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Washington's Sean McGrew (5) scores his second fourth quarter touchdown.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor breaks away from Washington's Alex Cook (5) on hit way to a fourth quarter touchdown to tie the contest.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
The Beavers, 4-1 overall and 2-0 in league play, scored the final 10 points of the game to overcome a 24-17 Huskies edge. Everett Hayes provided the game-winner on a 24-yard field goal with 3 seconds left. OSU had tied it 24-24 on a 27-yard TD run by B.J. Baylor with 6:35 left.
Washington had scored a pair of touchdowns 17 seconds apart in the fourth quarter to take that 24-17 lead.
OSU led 14-10 at halftime and added a 29-yard Hayes field goal with 5:28 left in the third period.
The Huskies tied it 17-17 on a 39-yard TD run by Sean McGrew. Just 17 seconds later, after a Chance Nolan fumble, McGrew scored again from the 6 for a 24-17 edge.
The Beavers, however, stormed back, driving to the equalizer with 6:35 left on the scoring run by Baylor, his second of the day, which set up the final dramatics.
Oregon State visits Washington State at 1 p.m. next Saturday in a game televised on the Pac-12 Networks. The Cougars are 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Pac-12. WSU shut down Cal, 21-6, on Saturday.