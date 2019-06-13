The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has no leads as to the identification of a white male’s body found in the Willamette River at Albany on Wednesday afternoon, and is asking for tips from the public.
The agency also is reviewing missing persons cases, however.
The body had been in the river for two or three months, making a visual identification difficult, according to a news release.
There were no obvious signs of trauma and the death does not appear to be caused by homicidal violence.
Toxicology results are pending but the results are not expected for several weeks or longer.
The male had been wearing a “Batman” T-shirt and an Oregon State University shirt. An indistinguishable tattoo was visible on the lower right area of the abdomen.
At 12:49 p.m. on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department was advised of a dead body floating in the Willamette River near Takena Landing.
After the retrieval and the securing of the body, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was established as the investigating agency.
Those with information about the case should contact Lt. Chris Duffitt of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 541-766-6858.
