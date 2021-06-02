Barsideous Brewing wins silver medal at brewing competition

The event is traditionally held at the Revolution Hall ballroom in Portland. For the past two years, the event has been held virtually with contestants dropping off their entries and then awaiting the decision from the 42 judges.

There were more than 1,000 entries this year and the judging took place over a three-week period. There were 26 categories and 78 medal winners were announced in late May.

“I think there were over 100 entries in the category we got silver,” Bartman said.

After the awards were announced, Barsideous Brewing was approached by a distributor about the possibility of expanding its retail presence. Bartman said there are a lot of factors to consider before making this decision, but if it seems like the right approach in the long run, they may pursue this opportunity.

Currently, Barsideous Brewing cans seven of its brews and they can be purchased at the North Albany IGA, as well as three locations in Corvallis: Market of Choice, Corvallis Brew Supply, and the First Alternative Co-op. Bartman said the company will soon begin canning three more of its beers, putting 10 of its beers in retail circulation.