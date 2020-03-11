Aziz happy to be back at work

Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz has returned to a full schedule after a spinal surgery that required a longer recovery period than he originally anticipated.

Aziz, 59, underwent the surgery in late October. On the advice of his doctor he was kept on bed rest until early February. That required him to miss the city council sessions for November, December and January. Council President Jason Bolen moderated those sessions in his absence. Aziz returned to lead the February session.

“My spine over the years and being in the wheelchair for 40 years, it was just getting misaligned. So the surgeon went in there and realigned it, put some rods in there. The biggest problem is I don’t have sensitivity down there and I don’t know if something is going wrong. That is the reason that we had to do the bed rest for so long and not be up in the chair and moving around,” Aziz said. “There’s no way to put a brace on it and I wouldn’t know if something broke or moved. It was just a safety thing and the doctor was erring on the side of caution. I’m really happy with the decision. It was hard, but it was a good idea.”

Aziz has injured at the age of 23 in a river diving accident and has used a wheelchair ever since. Overall, his health was strong until 2017 when he was diagnosed with throat cancer. He underwent treatment and continues to be cancer free.

“I’m really hoping at this point we’re on the right side. I’m feeling good,” Aziz said. ““It just feels really good to get back in meetings. I’ve been to city hall a couple times for meetings. Went to the Willamette Manor, had a thank-you for volunteers.”