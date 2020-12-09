Award caps distinguished nursing career

Cheryl McGrath, a registered nurse at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, has been honored as the winner of the 2020 DAISY Foundation Award.
This award honors nurses who show outstanding compassion and service in their work at SLCH.
McGrath was nominated by several individuals to receive this year’s award, including Drew Abernathy.
“Cheryl treats every patient with love and compassion, as if they are her own family,” Abernathy stated in his nomination letter. “She offers non-judgmental and exceptional care, something we all strive to do. Cheryl is a wonderful example of what a nurse should be.”
McGrath, 62, earned the award for her work as a medical-surgical specialist in the acute care unit.
The honor caps a 20-year career in nursing for McGrath, who retired earlier this month. McGrath was inspired to go into nursing after an extended hospital stay. Her children were getting older and she realized there was the opportunity for her to pursue her own career.
She completed her nursing education at Linn-Benton Community College and began working at the hospital in Lebanon in the summer of 2000. It turned out to be a perfect fit.
“Lebanon hospital is a wonderful place to work. Staff is super supportive of each other, we don’t have a lot of turnover,” McGrath said. “We all feel very supported by management and our peers and it makes a big difference.”
McGrath was honored in a ceremony on November 18. She received a certificate and a statue created by an artist in Zimbabwe. The memento symbolizes the relationship between nurses, patients and families.
“I am so grateful for this recognition, but this job is a team sport,” said McGrath. “I am surrounded and supported by a fabulous staff at SLCH, so I will proudly represent our department this year as the recipient of this lovely award.”
McGrath acknowledges that this has been an especially difficult year for nurses and other hospital staff. At the beginning of the COVID-19 panic their jobs were complicated by a series of new protocols.
“The challenge was just trying to keep up with the most current recommendations because they change, sometimes hourly. As a nurse, we were trying to do all the best practices,” McGrath said.
This fall, the staff has begun to face an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
“We are starting to see more COVID patients,” McGrath said. “I think everybody would chime in and say it’s been a challenging year.”
Her husband, Tom McGrath, is a musician and music teacher. He has been retired for several years and Cheryl McGrath said he was ready for her to join him.
“He’s been patiently waiting,” McGrath said. “We have a little camp trailer and we’re just going to head out and see the United States. That’s what we’re interested in.”
The DAISY Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. Burns died at the age of 33 in 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura autoimmune disease. The care Burns and his family received while he was ill inspired the family to create this award as a way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
To learn more about The DAISY Award, visit http://DAISYfoundation.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.