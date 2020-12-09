Award caps distinguished nursing career

Cheryl McGrath, a registered nurse at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, has been honored as the winner of the 2020 DAISY Foundation Award.

This award honors nurses who show outstanding compassion and service in their work at SLCH.

McGrath was nominated by several individuals to receive this year’s award, including Drew Abernathy.

“Cheryl treats every patient with love and compassion, as if they are her own family,” Abernathy stated in his nomination letter. “She offers non-judgmental and exceptional care, something we all strive to do. Cheryl is a wonderful example of what a nurse should be.”

McGrath, 62, earned the award for her work as a medical-surgical specialist in the acute care unit.

The honor caps a 20-year career in nursing for McGrath, who retired earlier this month. McGrath was inspired to go into nursing after an extended hospital stay. Her children were getting older and she realized there was the opportunity for her to pursue her own career.

She completed her nursing education at Linn-Benton Community College and began working at the hospital in Lebanon in the summer of 2000. It turned out to be a perfect fit.

“Lebanon hospital is a wonderful place to work. Staff is super supportive of each other, we don’t have a lot of turnover,” McGrath said. “We all feel very supported by management and our peers and it makes a big difference.”

McGrath was honored in a ceremony on November 18. She received a certificate and a statue created by an artist in Zimbabwe. The memento symbolizes the relationship between nurses, patients and families.