LAFTA3.jpg

In this file photo, Hunter Gutierrez and Samantha Simmons host a joke contest during the 2016 LAFTA Christmas show. Auditions for this year's show will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Lebanon High School.

 Matt DeBow, Lebanon Express

The Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts will hold auditions for its annual Christmas show at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19, at the Lebanon High School Little Theatre.

Those who would like to perform a song, dance or instrumental piece are invited to attend the audition. An accompanist will be provided and no a capella auditions will be accepted.

Rehearsals will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Thursday, Dec. 12. Rehearsals will begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening at the LHS Little Theatre.

The Christmas Show will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

