The Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts will hold auditions for its annual Christmas show at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19, at the Lebanon High School Little Theatre.
Those who would like to perform a song, dance or instrumental piece are invited to attend the audition. An accompanist will be provided and no a capella auditions will be accepted.
Rehearsals will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Thursday, Dec. 12. Rehearsals will begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening at the LHS Little Theatre.
The Christmas Show will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
