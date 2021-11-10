Attention Albany: Oregon Veterans Day flyovers include your town

Albany is one of four Oregon cities that will see F-15 Eagle fighter jets overhead for Veterans Day.

The 142nd Wing, stationed at the Portland Air National Guard Base, is conducting flyovers for Veterans Day ceremonies in Estacada, The Dalles, Albany and Tillamook from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 11. All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed.

142nd Wing Vice Commander Col. Bill Kopp said the unit is proud of the flyover mission, sharing in local celebrations of the nation’s armed forces history and demonstrating the resolve to carry on.

“We are Oregon’s home town Air Force and we have roots in the community that we strive to support and protect,” Kopp said in a news release. “We do this with our United States Air National Guard Eagles flying overhead in attendance.”

Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.

Flyover times

11 a.m. Estacada

11:15 a.m. The Dalles

11:40 a.m. Albany

Noon Tillamook

