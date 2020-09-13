As wildfire danger eases in south Linn County, some residents return home

HOLLEY — Like everyone else south of Highway 228 in the Holley and Crawfordsville areas, the folks who run the Holley Market were urged to get to safety last week when the fast-growing Holiday Farm Fire began spreading from the McKenzie River Canyon into southern Linn County.

But with the Level 3 “go now” evacuation order being downgraded to a Level 2 “get set” warning on Sunday, the store was back open and customers were starting to drift back in.

“The owner was here doing some work when she got (the alert),” said Mindi Howland, who was working behind the counter on Sunday morning. “I was going to come down to the store, but she called me and said, ‘No, we’re at Level 3’ and she was leaving.”

Howland, who lives in Sweet Home, said it’s been a tense few days, but she was never too concerned about her personal safety.

“My heart went out to everybody on the hill here,” she said, indicating the isolated homes scattered along Upper Calapooia Drive, which were even closer to the fire lines than the store and were the first in the area to go to Level 3.

“I just prayed they’d take care of (the fire) and it wouldn’t come over the ridge.”

Business was still a bit slow on Sunday, Howland added, but everyone who came in seemed to share a sense of relief that the wildfire threat was receding — at least for now.

“My customers are very thankful they get to come home, very thankful,” Howland said. “I think everybody’s ready for some normalcy.”