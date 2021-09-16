Art class paints a flatbed truck at Linus Pauling

Mushrooms were growing out of the doors and an elk ended up plastered on the hood, but all that was a good thing Thursday morning at Linus Pauling Middle School.

Students from Claudia Hall’s art class spent their class period outdoors with an unusual canvas for their advanced art project - a flatbed truck courtesy of Gathering Together Farm.

“I personally really enjoy it,” said Anaken Garinger after the 8th-grader completed an owl to hover over the elk on the hood. “We get to go paint a truck, it’s something new.”

“This is actually the fourth truck that Linus Pauling Middle School has painted,” said Hall. “They are hard working trucks at the farm but they've been uplifted with the art that my students create.”

Halfway through the period, dragon flies decorated the fenders, a salamander graced the hood and a school of fish flowed below the driver's side window.

“I’ve never done something like this before,” said Garinger. “Personally I'm not very artistic, but this is a nice way to kind of blend stuff together. Not everyone is focusing on your piece. It's about everyone’s stuff.”