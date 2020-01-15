An Albany man accused of arson has been scheduled for a one-day jury trial on March 17 in Linn County Circuit Court.
Dylan Aaron Jokinen, 20, is charged with a single count of first-degree arson.
Jokinen allegedly poured gasoline on a doghouse and set it on fire on his family’s property in the 2600 block of Sherman Street Southeast the night of Aug. 13, 2019.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, Jokinen’s mother was awakened that night by his sister, who heard a glass break. Jokinen’s mother said she worried that her house was going to catch on fire before she extinguished the flames, court paperwork states.
When an Albany Police Department officer responded to the scene, Jokinen, who was shirtless, took off running from the backyard and jumped fences, as he fled, the affidavit states. He was arrested at his family’s property on Aug. 31.
