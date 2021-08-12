 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Around the Mid-Valley
0 comments
AROUND THE MID-VALLEY

Around the Mid-Valley

  • Updated
  • 0

• An in-person lunchbox art talk is set for noon Thursday at The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. Mary Arnold, Kimberly Connelly and Susan Circone will discuss “Vibrant Fiber,” the center’s current rainbow-colored exhibit by members of the quilt collective High Fiber Diet. An artists’ reception is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 19.

• The Corvallis Community Band presents “Leroy Anderson Tunes” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the new gazebo in Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. Steve Matthews will conduct.

• The Fionnghal Celtic Trio will perform 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Road. The group will kick off the Women's Music Weekend, followed by the Claudia Austin Trio, playing from 7 to 9 p.m. Those attending can bring a picnic or purchase food from a food cart onsite. Admission is $10 plus a can of food or cash donation for a local food bank.

— Mid-Valley Live

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories August 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bruler Fire 75% contained
Local

Bruler Fire 75% contained

  • Updated

The Bruler Fire burning in Linn County is now considered 75% contained, though fire experts estimate that it could keep burning until well int…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News