Around the Mid-Valley

• An in-person lunchbox art talk is set for noon Thursday at The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. Mary Arnold, Kimberly Connelly and Susan Circone will discuss “Vibrant Fiber,” the center’s current rainbow-colored exhibit by members of the quilt collective High Fiber Diet. An artists’ reception is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 19.

• The Corvallis Community Band presents “Leroy Anderson Tunes” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the new gazebo in Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. Steve Matthews will conduct.

• The Fionnghal Celtic Trio will perform 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Road. The group will kick off the Women's Music Weekend, followed by the Claudia Austin Trio, playing from 7 to 9 p.m. Those attending can bring a picnic or purchase food from a food cart onsite. Admission is $10 plus a can of food or cash donation for a local food bank.

— Mid-Valley Live

