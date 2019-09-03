The City of Lebanon invites interested persons to apply for the remaining term of one regular position on the planning commission or one alternate position. Applicants must reside within the city limits or within the urban growth boundary.
The planning commission advises the city council and serves as a quasi-judicial committee. This commission has the authority to make binding decisions regarding land use activities on public and private property.
Members receive no compensation and must file annual Statements of Economic Interest with the State Ethics Commission. The commission normally meets the third Wednesday of each month.
The regular member term expires June 30, 2020 and the alternate term expires June 30, 2021. To apply, fill out a City Board/Committee/Commission application available www.ci.lebanon.or.us/cc or picked up at City Hall, 925 S. Main Street, Lebanon, OR 97355.
The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m., Sept. 27, 2019 to the City Clerk, 925 S. Main Street, Lebanon, OR 97355 or kscheafer@ci.lebanon.or.us.
After the planning commission reviews the applications, the committee chair will provide a written recommendation for the mayor's consideration. Appointments will be determined, and applicants notified by Oct. 25. The applicant will be appointed by the mayor at the Nov. 13 city council meeting.
