Appeals differ for Oregon congressional, legislative redistricting

Replies by the petitioners must be filed by Nov. 15, though the court is discouraging them.

The justices have until Nov. 22 to decide the lawsuits.

If the court decides no changes are required, the plan takes effect Jan. 1.

If the court decides changes are required, the justices will issue an opinion by Dec. 6 and direct Secretary of State Fagan to make the changes by Jan. 17. The court will have until Jan. 31 to make the changes final, and the plan would take effect the next day.

A corrective role for the secretary of state is not unusual.

After the Legislature approved a legislative redistricting plan in 1981 — a plan that left a Portland district without a senator for two years — the Supreme Court ordered Secretary of State Norma Paulus to correct the plan. She did so and drew a senator out of his district who had blocked election-law changes she sought during the 1981 session. (Voters changed the Oregon Constitution in 1986 to prevent a repeat occurrence of a vacant Senate district.)

After Secretary of State Phil Keisling drew up a legislative redistricting plan in 1991, the Supreme Court rejected three of the challenges, but ordered him in two cases to shift census tracts from one district to another.

After Secretary of State Bill Bradbury drew up a legislative redistricting plan in 2001, the Supreme Court rejected most of the dozen lawsuits brought against it. But the justices did order Bradbury to correct erroneous Census data about the inmate population at the Federal Correctional Institution within the Sheridan city limits. Bradbury had acknowledged the error before the court ruled.

