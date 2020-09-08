Appeal filed on Weldwood Drive apartment application

A proposed 24-unit apartment complex on Weldwood Drive in south Lebanon has been appealed to the Lebanon City Council.
The Lebanon Planning Commission unanimously approved the application by the Woodburn-based Farmworker Housing Development Corporation during its public session on August 19.
More than 25 residents of the White Oaks neighborhood joined in the appeal. During the application process, multiple potential neighbors filed letters of opposition to the project, citing their concerns over increased noise and traffic in the residential neighborhood and objecting to the scale of the three-story complex.
There was also concern that this is simply the first phase of a much larger development. This concern is prominent in the appeal letter, which states:
“The proposed development is actually a 110 unit, 3 story residential dwelling space. We believe the city has erred in its review… This is a large development site and should be treated as such. When it is fully developed it will encompass 9.3 acres not the 1.39 acres identified in the application.”
The letter of appeal also contends that the city is applying the wrong zoning designation to the property, which is leading to inadequate setbacks and parking requirements. The appellants are requesting that the application be sent back to the Planning Commission for review under the proper standards. There is also a request that, if approved, the developer be required to install an 8-foot high masonry wall around the property and not the proposed 6-foot cyclone fence with slats.
Community Development Director Kelly Hart has defended the City’s handling of the application and does not believe the wrong zoning requirements are being applied. She pointed to other examples of phased development, including a 78-unit apartment complex which was also approved on August 19 that is specifically the second part of a larger development.
Developers have the option, Hart said, to have an entire multi-stage project reviewed under a single application, but they are also allowed to proceed with separate applications for each part of a project.
The proposed Colonia Paz Housing Complex drew widespread support from individuals and organizations in the mid-valley. Farmworker Housing Development Corporation has built 10 apartment complexes throughout the Willamette Valley, including in Woodburn and Salem. The mayors of both of those cities wrote letters in support of the organization and its work providing low-income housing.
The Lebanon City Council will hear the appeal in an online public session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
