APD releases identity of man in fatal Amtrak collision
APD releases identity of man in fatal Amtrak collision

Ellingson Railcrossing fatal02

An Albany firefighter looks at the rear portion of a car that was struck by the train at the Ellingson Road crossing.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Local authorities have identified the man killed last Thursday when his car was struck my a train in Albany. 

Sweet Home resident Neal Behm, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Albany Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a train on Oct. 15 at around 3 p.m. 

According to APD, the Amtrak train had been traveling northbound and Behm's vehicle was traveling eastbound on Ellingson Road.

"From the investigation it appears the passenger vehicle was traveling around the westside railroad gate," a statement from APD read. 

The roadway was subsequently closed while Linn County Sheriff Office personnel and Union Pacific Railroad Police Department assisted in the investigation. Ellingson Road from Pacific Boulevard to Lochner Road was re-opened at approximately 4:50 p.m. 

Approximately 183 passengers and staff on the train reported no injuries. 

