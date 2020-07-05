APD: Former judge, reported missing, located and safe
APD: Former judge, reported missing, located and safe

Druckenmiller and Frost

Retired Judge Jackson Frost, right, swears in Linn County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller in this 2015 photo. Frost, who has dementia, was reported missing from his Albany home on Saturday. He was located on Saturday night.

 Mark Ylen, Democrat-Herald (File, 2015)

A former Linn County Circuit Court Judge with Alzheimer’s disease who was reported missing on Saturday has been located and is safe, according to the Albany Police Department.

Jackson Frost was the subject of a missing persons alert that the APD posted on its Facebook page on Saturday night, as he was believed to potentially be in danger.

He was reported missing after leaving his home south of West Albany High School on Saturday afternoon. Frost was located late Saturday night, according to the APD Facebook page.

