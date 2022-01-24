Another trail planned — and funded — for Lebanon

Lebanon’s popular trails have a new improvement on the horizon.

Funding has been secured for the South Shore Trail, which will run between the soccer fields on the south side of Cheadle Lake.

The Legislature recently approved a $325,000 grant for the trail, according to city documents. Build Lebanon Trails is contributing another $38,000 to the project. The 2,855-foot stretch is the next step in connecting a network of trails enjoyed by Lebanon residents and visitors.

“We’re so enthused about our trail system,” said Jan Diamantine with Build Lebanon Trails. She said the members of nonprofit organization were surprised to learn the project would qualify for pandemic relief dollars under a government program.

In July 2021, State Rep. Jami Cate, R-Lebanon, asked the city of Lebanon for projects to support with the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund. City staff suggested replacing the aging sanitary sewer main line on Lupine Street. Cate also contacted Build Lebanon Trails, who recommended the South Shore Trail project.

Diamantine said the pandemic lockdowns have left people bored and unhealthy, and the trails are a great way to cure what ails them. She said more people have been getting on the trails than ever before.

“They were sitting around gaining weight and eating,” she said. “This gave them an out to physically and mentally participate.”

Diamantine said the city needs to conduct a wetlands study before the funding is released for the new stretch of trail. Future phases of the South Shore Trail include extending it around the west side of the lake to the existing North Shore Trail and adding walking bridges over the lake and side-channel waterways.

Lebanon City Council voted unanimously to accept the grant during its Jan. 12 meeting. The project design, permitting and easement acquisition is set for spring 2022 with construction in 2023. City staff will run the project. Diamantine said the trail will be asphalt to allow for a variety of uses.

In November, Build Lebanon Trails celebrated the opening of the Old Mill Trail, which travels from Gill’s Landing to Riverview Park, with LED lighting, benches and dog-walking stations. It follows the river for nearly a mile along the top of a dike built after Lebanon flooded in the early 1930s.

“We’ve had so many people hike that trail now,” Diamantine said. “I think it has really put Build Lebanon Trails on the map.”

The organization relies on fundraising, donations and volunteers. For more information or to get involved, contact Build Lebanon Trails on its website: buildlebanontrails.com.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

