Another grim milestone: Oregon passes 5,000 deaths from COVID-19

Oregon has reached a sobering new milestone for COVID-19: more than 5,000 deaths have been recorded statewide.

The Oregon Health Authority on Monday issued a news release on the deaths figure, which represents an increase of 103 since the Friday report. The precise death toll stands at 5,017.

No other information was available regarding the counties of origin of the new deaths or how many involved Linn County or Benton County residents.

"Today Oregon marks more than 5,000 lives lost to COVID-19,” Patrick Allen, OHA director, said in a statement released by the state. “As we head into the second Thanksgiving holiday since the start of the pandemic, too many Oregon families will see empty chairs around their holiday dinner tables, making this latest tragic milestone all the more heartbreaking.

“These losses are especially painful because nearly all our most recent deaths could have been prevented by COVID-19 vaccines, which remain the best protection against serious illness and death.”

The OHA also noted 1,753 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus positive cases, bringing the state’s total to 385,790.

Linn County added 99 new cases and now has 14,317 and 160 deaths. Benton County added 29 cases for 6,009 and has 37 deaths. The OHA release noted 921 new cases on Friday, 540 on Saturday and 292 on Sunday, although weekend numbers tend to lag behind the actual count because not all counties work through the weekend.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up less than 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

Here are other numbers of note from the weekend reports:

National numbers: The U.S. added 29,286 new cases Sunday for a total of 47,649,156. There were 94 new deaths Sunday, boosting the nationwide total to 770,890.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Vaccinations: A total of 9,318 new coronavirus vaccine doses were added to the state registry, including 3,619 third doses and booster shoots. The state has logged 2,917,617 individuals as receiving at least one dose, with 2,645,458 people completing a vaccine series.

Hospitalizations: Across Oregon 395 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, eight fewer than Saturday. There were 86 people in intensive care unit beds, five fewer than Sunday. Statewide, 89% of general beds are in use, with 91% of ICU beds occupied.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0