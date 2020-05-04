Another day with no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday no new deaths from COVID-19 for a second straight day, with the total remaining at 109.
As of 8 a.m. Monday in its daily report, the OHA reported 65 new confirmed cases and 14 new presumptive cases. That included 10 new and presumptive cases in Linn County and four in Benton County.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.
The previous time the state didn’t have a single coronavirus death in its daily report was on April 22. Before that was on March 29, said Jonathan Modie, public information officer for the OHA COVID-19 response.
Oregon’s first death from the coronavirus occurred on March 14.
“We’re really happy when we see we don’t have fatalities on a given day,” Modie said.
He struck a cautious tone, however.
“We are definitely not raising the mission accomplished banner. We still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “We are still in this and still fighting it,” Modie added.
Modie said that the lack of deaths simply reflected the day-to-day fluctuations of the pandemic. Deaths on the report also represent a wide time range, as well, as they usually occur on previous days before information is passed on from the local level to the OHA.
Other new confirmed and presumptive cases in the state as of Monday morning included Clackamas (1), Clatsop (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (15), Polk (8), Umatilla (6), Washington (10) and Yamhill (1).
Linn County has a reported total of 97 cases and seven deaths and Benton County 36 cases and five deaths. Benton County has two current hospitalizations related to COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report as of Monday that the United States had 29,763 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,152,372. The centers reported 1,719 new deaths Monday for a total of 67,456.
In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.
Benton County has a phone number available to answer general questions on COVID-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. That number is 541-766-6120. Callers can leave a name and phone number for a return call.
In addition, the Benton County Emergency Operations Center has a website (bentoncounty.recovers.org) dedicated to coordinating donations for the pandemic response in the county.
The Linn County Public Health COVID-19 Call Center is available 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week with updated information and recommendations at 541-967-3888.
Reporter Kyle Odegard contributed to this story.
