Another COVID-19 death in Oregon, 7 more Linn-Benton cases
0 comments

Another COVID-19 death in Oregon, 7 more Linn-Benton cases

  • Updated
  • 0
Stock Pix- COVID-19 Lebanon Scrubs02
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

The novel coronavirus outbreak has claimed another life in Oregon and more cases have been announced.

As of Saturday morning the state death toll has risen from 12 to 13. The latest fatality was a 93-year-old Yamhill County man, according to the Oregon Health Authority. He tested positive March 18 and died nine days later at Providence Newberg Medical Center. The authority said he had no known underlying medical conditions.

A total of 65 more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the state, the Oregon Health Authority reported. Three are in Benton County, which now has nine overall. Linn county, which added four cases, brought its total to 32. There has been one death in the two counties, a man in his 90s living in Lebanon at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home. The veterans facility has seen a total of 15 cases.

The number of people in the state known to be afflicted by the coronavirus is, as of Saturday morning, at least 479.

The U.S. now has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world, with at least 103,000 confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC also reports nationally that more than 1,600 people nationally died as of Saturday evening. The first known death of an infant with COVID-19 was reported in Illinois on Saturday as well.

Gov. Kate Brown's shelter-in-place executive order remains in effect. Information on what is and isn't allowed can be found at govstatus.egov.com/or-covid-19.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net or 541-812-6091.

ABOUT OREGON CASE LOAD

Here are some further details on Oregon coronavirus cases:

Age: Of the 479 state cases, 274 were individuals aged 50 and older. Only 10 cases have been reported in individuals under 20.

Sex: 260 females have tested positive to 214 males. In five tests the gender was not available.

Testing: Oregon has tested 10,172 individuals, with 479 positive tests and 9,693 negative tests.

Hospitalization: 117 of Oregon's cases involve hospitalization; 266 did not, and the information was unknown in 96 cases.

Source: Oregon Health Authority

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News