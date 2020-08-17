An unexpected blessing: Corvallis woman's sunflowers bring people together

Cindy Miller’s cluster sunflowers stand as tall as the roof of her Corvallis house, and they’re quite literally the talk of her block.

“When I come out here to water, I meet a lot of neighbors and they comment on the sunflowers,” said Miller, who lives near Northwest 11th Street and Grant Avenue.

“The sunflowers are just amazing,” she added. That’s in part, Miller said, because the flowers bring people together in her neighborhood, which has an international flavor. “We’re not just little Corvallis,” she said.

The sunflowers are an unexpected blessing for Miller in this weird year.

When a neighbor gave Miller sunflower seeds to plant this spring, she put them in one of the raised garden beds in her front lawn and forgot all about them. “I poked them into the ground, but it was almost tossed. … I didn’t put in rows or anything,” Miller said. She figured they would probably die from inattention.

“I wasn’t going to do a garden this year because I was going to be traveling, but everything got canceled,” Miller said.

But the sunflowers sprouted — and they kept growing and growing. “I didn’t do anything with them,” Miller said.

The plants would be at least 10 feet tall even without the raised beds.

Miller, who has lived in Corvallis for more than 15 years, only has gardened for about five years.

Her mother grew up on a farm and decided that she was done with digging around in the dirt, so Miller never grew fruit and veggies as a child.