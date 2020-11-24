An eye for color: Corvallis landscaper makes his mark with attention-getting gardens

Dan Nelson wants to grab your attention with his landscaping, and for the better part of 20 years he’s been doing just that with his eye-catching plantings at the Dutch Bros coffee kiosk at Northwest Fourth Street and Harrison Boulevard in downtown Corvallis.

“I want every car that comes by here to look because there’s so much color,” he said.

“I not only do different colors but different textures and sizes of leaves. I weave those together. I want everybody to see this and go, ‘Whoa! What is that?’ And then they see Dutch Bros.”

The broad planter strips framing the drive-through kiosk at the high-traffic intersection are alive with color almost year-round – pink and red roses, yellow marigolds, scarlet canna lilies, blue lobelias and rainbow-hued dahlias in artfully arranged groupings that rise like islands out of an emerald river of neatly trimmed grass.

It wasn’t always like this. When the city’s first Dutch Bros location was holding its grand opening in the early 2000s, Nelson stopped by for a free cup of coffee and found the kiosk surrounded by mud, rock and clay. As the owner of a landscaping company, Nelson immediately recognized the situation as a business opportunity.

“So I wrote a little note to the owner that said, ‘Hey, I’m a landscaper, and I could do something really special here to put you on the map.’”

Franchise owner Bob Lengwin called him back and said he already had some bids, but after getting a look at some of Nelson’s work on a local sorority house decided to give him the job.