American Legion Post 10 in Albany, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, is having a retirement ceremony for unserviceable United States flags on Friday at 6 p.m.
The community is invited to watch the ceremony and can bring flags to be disposed of.
Cake and coffee will be served at the event.
