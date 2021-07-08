Alsea Fourth of July fire caused by firework thrown from car

At 4:15 p.m. Independence Day, Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to assist the Alsea Fire Department with a fire reportedly caused by fireworks on Highway 34 near the Missouri Bend Recreation Site, according to a press release from BCSO.

The fire was quickly contained by Alsea firefighters and Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews.

At 6:30 p.m., a witness reported seeing a firework thrown from a blue sedan occupied by two males. The firework caused a fire on land by the highway.

At 8:45 p.m., a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the vehicle near Milepost 4 on Highway 34. The deputy saw illegal fireworks in the vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.

The driver, Tyler Weeks, 21, and his passenger, Tristan Forrest, 20, both admitted to lighting illegal fireworks. The witness account clearly described Forrest. The witness claimed to have seen a firework be thrown from the vehicle, after which both males laughed and drove away.

According to ODF fire crew members, approximately 0.64 acres of land burned, including property on both the east and west sides of the highway.

Weeks and Forrest were each arrested on charges of second-degree arson, reckless burning, possession of illegal fireworks, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree disorderly conduct. They were transported to the Benton County Jail, where they were booked and released without posting bail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0