All Oregon House Democrats join to back Biden pandemic plan

"It will help school leaders in districts big and small who want to bring students back to classrooms but don't have the funding to do so safely," Bonamici added. "It will help the arts industry worker in Portland who has relied on unemployment benefits since last June and can't afford to lose them now. I've fought hard for this aid based on these and so many other compelling stories, and am grateful the American Rescue Plan will now become law."

The bill, which runs to more than 600 pages, includes $25 billion Blumenauer has sought for nearly a year to help independent restaurants.

"This is historic legislation dealing with priorities long neglected," Blumenauer said, in a statement. "The impact of this legislation says it all. Republicans, with their more than trillion-dollar tax cut, primarily for people who didn't need it, versus our priorities, which will make a major impact on child poverty, deal with public health and help our local governments survive. This is a reflection of Democratic values and the difference it makes is stark.