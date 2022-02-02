 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Albany's Sybaris Bistro to move to Oregon Railway Electric Station in 2023

  • 0
Albany business coronavirus Sybaris Bistro 02 (copy)

Sybaris Bistro owners Matt and Janel Bennett are purchasing the Oregon Electric Railway station in downtown Albany later this year. They plan to open at that location early in 2023. 

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Sybaris Bistro, a fixture in Albany for two decades, is on the move.

The popular date-night restaurant will be relocating to the Oregon Railway Electric station at 133 SE Fifth Ave., where the local pizza chain Ciddici’s had been operating for the past 30 years until the pandemic shuttered that location. 

Sybaris owners and husband-wife team Matt and Janel Bennett are purchasing the building and will hopefully close the sale within the next couple of months. Matt Bennett said the restaurant will probably not be open at the new location until the beginning of 2023.

“We need to get that last Christmas and New Year’s here, and then we’ll think about moving,” he said.

The Bennetts have been renting their current space at the corner of First Avenue and Washington Street across from the Albany Carousel for the past 20 years. Matt Bennett said that while they’ve had fantastic landlords, they’re looking forward to owning the new space.

People are also reading…

The electric station is slightly bigger than Sybaris’ current location, with a parking lot and a front yard area where the Bennetts plan to put in an herb garden or something else to make the outdoor seating area inviting.

Construction will begin once the sale closes in a few months, Matt Bennett said.

“It’ll be great because it's just an awesome location for visibility and an iconic building,” he said. “It’s a beautiful building and we want to bring it back to what we know it can be.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Palin v. NYT could change free press

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News