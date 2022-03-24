Albany's Riverfront Community Center reopens with coffee, classes and community

Albany's Riverfront Community Center opened its doors Thursday morning for local seniors looking for face to face fun.

The 10,000 square-feet senior center was among the institutions to close during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This week, it's up and running again with amenities which include a new coffee shop.

Riverfront is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

According to Riverfront's event coordinator, Lynne Smith, the staff wanted to spruce place up to make it as inviting as possible for new and returning visitors. That meant some new furniture, window coverings and a colorful ambience.

"We wanted to to bring as many people in here as possible," Smith said. "To us, that meant making it look more modern."

Smith said the center is otherwise the same as it's been and includes space for weddings, birthday parties, movie viewings and business meetings.

Mercedes and Willy Rodriguez are among Riverfront's returning visitors and said the building's facelift is just what it needed.

"It definitely looks more modern," Mercedes said. "They did a good job."

Originally from New York City, the couple moved to Oregon to be closer to their daughter who attended Oregon State University in Corvallis.

Mercedes and Willy, who worked in the legal field and the United Nations respectively, are enjoying their sunset years and consider the Riverfront Senior Center a fun destination.

The two both enjoy long walks around the waterfront, watching movies and attending classes at the center, especially ones about navigating the DMV.

Riverfront is intended to be a community space for visitors of all ages and it boasts everything from science classes for kindergarten students to Tai Chi and yoga classes for seniors.

Linn-Benton Community College is also offering non-credit classes as part of its extended learning program at Riverfront. Most offer both in-person and virtual options, the latter of which the college has pursued in earnest during the pandemic.

Ryan Kinnett, a Community Education Coordinator at Linn-Benton Community College, said the pandemic has encouraged the college to keep its learning options open.

"We have instructors come up to us, saying, 'I want to teach this,'" Kinnett said. "We're always learning about what we can offer."

For Willy, learning is a lifelong journey he enjoys as much as a long walk in the park.

"I like learning a lot of things," Willy said. "I don't want that to change."

