Albany youth shelter expansion underway

Jackson Street Youth Services is facing growing demands for its help in Linn County, in part due to the novel coroanvirus pandemic, so the organization recently began a capacity-expanding renovation on its Albany shelter.
Jackson Street’s Albany House, 1240 Seventh Ave. S.E., opened in 2015 to serve young people age 10–17 who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Jackson Street Youth Services has secured nearly 70% of the $890,000 needed to complete the purchase and renovation of the facility. Grants and fundraising are expected to provide the remainder.
The renovation aims to expand the current capacity from 10 beds to 16. It will also improve the floor plan with an open kitchen for cooking meals together, space for studying, additional bathrooms, confidential staff offices, and other structural and safety improvements. Work began in July and construction could wrap up as early as December.
Before the pandemic the Albany House was full most days, according to representatives of the organization. While it stayed open during the pandemic, space restrictions due to the coronavirus reduced the number of youth who could be served.
“This expansion is happening just in time. With the isolation youth and families have experienced for the past year and a half during the pandemic, we’ve already seen an increase in family conflict, sometimes resulting in abuse and neglect,” Jackson Street Executive Director Ann Craig said. “We anticipate a significant increase in the need for our services and feel it’s important to have the expansion completed in early 2022.”
While renovations are ongoing, Jackson Street is serving Albany youth through its Corvallis shelter, 555 N.W. Jackson Ave. The Youth Service Center, an outreach hub, is located at 960 S.W. Queen Ave. in Albany and can be contacted by phone at 541-220-2955. Transportation can be arranged. Staff members also conduct outreach on the streets, in the parks, and at the schools.
Growing need
It’s not easy to paint a picture of the average homeless youth. The factors behind their homelessness can be varied and myriad. Craig listed a number of causes including family issues, running away or being kicked out, abuse, neglect, identifying as a member of the LGBT community, or feeling unsafe at home. She added that there is typically an even split between boys and girls in terms of numbers.
“We do see quite a few transgender youth who are homeless,” Craig said. “Or they’re questioning their gender or sexuality, and that’s creating some dysfunction at home.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
During the 2018-19 school year, Linn County schools reported 1,182 homeless students (K-12). Of those, 163 were unaccompanied, meaning they had no direct guardian care.
Craig said looking at trends and listening to experts leads her to believe a spike in need is coming. The pandemic pushed young people out of public light, leaving some to suffer in silence. Without teachers or community members calling attention to problems they see, the odds of abuse or neglect going unchecked are substantially increased, Craig said.
Identifying homeless youth isn’t necessarily easy. They tend to intentionally blend in with other young people because they don’t want to get in trouble or be victimized; they need to keep a low profile. Craig said the lack of visibility means there aren’t enough services specifically for homeless youth.
“Youth homelessness is a major pathway to adult homelessness,” Craig said. “I think there’s a lot of attention on adult homelessness right now because it’s very visible. Youth homelessness has always been there, it’s just very invisible.”
Uprise campaign
Jackson Street recently rolled out a peer-to-peer fundraising drive empowering the community to raise funds and lead the effort to end local youth homelessness.
The Uprise campaign is meant to inspire teens and adults alike to “Join the Uprising,” raising money for the purchase and renovation of the Albany House. Tools such as a personalized online donation platform help to connect with others and collect donations while incentivizing participation.
The peer-to-peer campaign stems from a $675 donation from one youth, Quinlan Dale, whose donation was in turn matched by a local business to the tune of $10,000. Since Dale’s donation more youth have reached out to support Jackson Street’s mission and join the Uprise campaign. Jackson Street hopes that by leveraging the voices of more youth like Dale, they can reach the goal to complete the renovation project.
Other examples of youth helping youth include high school senior Iris Miller-Sherman, who raised more than $1,200 through a virtual concert on YouTube, and Suraj Kulkarni, a recent high school graduate who won a national volunteer award and chose Jackson Street as the beneficiary of $5,000. Both are encouraging others to get involved.
“It made me feel good, knowing that I am helping with something that is increasing every day. I just want [other kids] to have a place to call home,” Dale said about his donation and the subsequent matching gift.
Jackson Street’s vision to end youth homelessness in the region is part of a national movement. Craig said ending youth homelessness means ensuring it is rare and brief, not a reoccurring experience.
Anyone can get involved in the Uprise campaign by following and tracking the progress on social media, creating your own fundraising page, or by making a donation. Find out more at jacksonstreet.org/uprise.
Jackson Street Youth Services is a nonprofit organization with a 20-year history serving Linn and Benton counties. Jackson Street offers outreach for ages 10 to 24, mentoring, in-school groups, 24/7 shelters in Albany and Corvallis for ages 10 to 17, and Next Steps, a housing and skills training program for ages 18 to 24.
To contact Jackson Street Youth Services, call 1-800-901-2904, follow on social media @jackson.street.youth.services, or visit at 960 Queen Avenue in Albany.
Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.
“We anticipate a significant increase in the need for our services and feel it’s important to have the expansion completed in early 2022.” ~Ann Craig, Jackson Street Youth Services