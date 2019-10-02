An Albany woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Deschutes County on Wednesday morning, according to the Oregon State Police.
Esmeralda Martinez was 35.
A passenger in her 2016 Toyota Tundra, Carlos Callejas-Martinez, 34, was treated for non life-threatening injuries, according to an OSP news release.
The crash occurred at about 6:45 a.m. on Highway 20 near milepost 35. Martinez’s pickup was traveling eastbound when it lost control for unknown reasons and collided with a westbound commercial motor vehicle.
The commercial truck driver, Jay Azzano, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was transported to a Bend area hospital via helicopter ambulance with serious injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.